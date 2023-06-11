Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wabash National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wabash National by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wabash National by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.