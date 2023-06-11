Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,920,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $8,984,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $154.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.