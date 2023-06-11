59,494 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,494 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $5,194,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,940,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,760 shares of company stock valued at $13,456,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

