Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 453.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $52,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.