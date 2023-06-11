Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

EXC stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

