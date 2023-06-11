Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.