Two Sigma Investments LP Has $44.75 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $44,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

TDOC opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.07. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $510,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

