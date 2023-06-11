Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shell were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

