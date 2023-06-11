Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 777,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,480,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 211,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,707,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 204,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

Utz Brands Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,158,388.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $119,953.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,374,981 shares in the company, valued at $64,158,388.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at $60,782,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock worth $25,164,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.00%.

Utz Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

