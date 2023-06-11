Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 4,288 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,111,000 after buying an additional 194,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $290.48 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.45 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

