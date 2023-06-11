Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.31 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $596,550 and have sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

