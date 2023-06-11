Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,912,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,806,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.95% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

