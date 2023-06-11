Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 2.31% of Frontline worth $62,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,453 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.59%.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

