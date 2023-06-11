Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,221 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of PACCAR worth $44,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
