Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,221 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of PACCAR worth $44,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.