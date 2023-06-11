Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 6,224 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

