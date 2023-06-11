MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of MYR Group worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In other news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,860.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,681 shares of company stock worth $2,583,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $136.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $140.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

