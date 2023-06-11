PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $102,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.