Two Sigma Investments LP Has $51.95 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,269 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.37% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $51,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

