Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 50,974 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,974 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.24% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $59,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 598.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,207 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,397,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

CCEP opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

