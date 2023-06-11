Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 490,846 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,846 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $66,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

