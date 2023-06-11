Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 681,200 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 681,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $87,248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of Yum! Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,264,000 after acquiring an additional 749,072 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $133.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

