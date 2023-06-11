Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $86.32 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $86,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

