Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 330,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $77,880,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $348.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.