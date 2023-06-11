EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,151,776 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.65% of EQT worth $80,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $38.55 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

