Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $89,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Shares of SRPT opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

