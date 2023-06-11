Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,864 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Paychex worth $100,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

