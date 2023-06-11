Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 1,180.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975,289 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of ArcelorMittal worth $113,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $54,502,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 93.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,023,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after acquiring an additional 976,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,392,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after acquiring an additional 825,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 219.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 764,592 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

ArcelorMittal Profile

Shares of MT stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

