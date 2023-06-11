Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 36,763 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $119,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Shares of NSC opened at $216.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

