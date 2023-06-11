Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,870 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $10,724,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Trading Up 0.0 %

ALL stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

