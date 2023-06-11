Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 196,984 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,984 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of Waste Management worth $169,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

