636 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 209.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

