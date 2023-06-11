Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
BATS:REGL opened at $70.61 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.