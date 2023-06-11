Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206,375 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.45% of Marriott International worth $211,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock worth $3,074,954 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

