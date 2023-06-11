NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,829,205. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

