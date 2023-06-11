Atlas Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,312 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after buying an additional 3,763,764 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 958,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 835,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 421,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.70 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

