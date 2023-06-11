11,051 Shares in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The European Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 81,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 264,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

EEA opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About The European Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

