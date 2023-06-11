Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 1,544 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,526,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,333,000 after purchasing an additional 230,203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.7 %

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

WY stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

