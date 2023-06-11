Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.