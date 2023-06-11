Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Down 1.2 %

TRMB opened at $50.11 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

