Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.