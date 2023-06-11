Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,877,686 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CSX were worth $214,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile



CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

