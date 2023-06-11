Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 90,398 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,398 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth $1,431,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in NCR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP increased its stake in NCR by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NCR Price Performance

About NCR

Shares of NCR stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.65.

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.