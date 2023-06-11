Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lowered by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

