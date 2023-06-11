Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $177,000 in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 314,715 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

