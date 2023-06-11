Zedge (ZDGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 70,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 620,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

