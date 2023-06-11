Zedge (ZDGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.
Zedge Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15.
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
