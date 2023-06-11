Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $58.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.