First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,207 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in ASML by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after acquiring an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $715.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

