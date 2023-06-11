503 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 503 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,941,493 shares of company stock worth $2,273,582,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $146.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

