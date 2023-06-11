Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

