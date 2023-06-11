Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

NYSE MMC opened at $178.25 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.